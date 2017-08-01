Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears Announce Rescheduled San Jose Date

Last week Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears announced that due to a Tears For Fears family emergency, the July 25th show at the SAP Center in San Jose, the July 26th show at Santa Barbara Bowl, and the July 28th & 29th shows at Staples Center in LA would be rescheduled with all purchased tickets would be honored.

Today (August 1st), Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears have released the dates of their rescheduled San Jose show, which is as follows:

Sunday, September 17 – SAP Center, San Jose, CA