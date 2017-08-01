Casey Affleck, Wife File For Divorce After 11 Years

LOS ANGELES (RADIO ALICE) – On Monday, actress Summer Phoenix filed for divorce from estranged husband, Casey Affleck after 11 years of marriage. Phoenix cites irreconcilable differences.

Summer Phoenix is the youngest sibling of Rain, Liberty, Academy Award-nominee Joaquin Phoenix and late brother River Phoenix. Summer appeared on several television series including Airwolf, Murder, She Wrote and Growing Pains. She was also seen in the 1998 films SLC Punk! and The Faculty.

Affleck won the Oscar for Best Lead Actor in 2016 for his role in Manchester by the Sea, amid a cloud of sexual harassment accusations during the filming of a 2010 documentary.

Phoenix and Affleck began dating in 2000 after an introduction by Joaquin. In 2004, Phoenix gave birth to their first son Indiana. The couple got married in Savannah, Georgia, in June 2006. Second son, Atticus was born in January 2008.

According to court documents, the couple separated in November of 2015, after 16 years together.

The 38-year-old Phoenix is asking for joint custody of their two children.

