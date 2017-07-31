Winchester Mystery House Announces 2017 Halloween Candlelight Tours

San Jose’s Winchester Mystery House is offering special Halloween candlelight tours for 20 nights this fall.
It is a 65-minute guided tour by candlelight through the through the 160-room mansion. Costumes are allowed but there are some common sense restrictions.
First Look At Helen Mirren In Winchester Mystery House Film
This nighttime tour of the intimidating, century old mansion will give your imagination an opportunity to run wild. You will be taken to locations in the house where paranormal activity has been cited by both employees and visitors alike. Each tour group is sure to punctuate their journey through the mansion with nervous exclamations of “Did you hear that?”, “What’s that in the corner?”, “Do you see what I see!?”
Early Value Prices/Dates:
September 29th – 30th
Prices range from $12.00 to $41.00
October 6the – 8th
Prices range from $12.00 to $41.00
Full Price/Dates:
October 13th – 15th; 18th – 22nd; 25th – 31st
Prices range from $20.00 to $49.00
