Zedd TOUR 2017 has added a second show on Sunday, October 8 at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Win tickets from Alice!

Listen all week (7/31 – 8/4) to Jayn at 6:05 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of Another Planet.

Please note. This is an 18+ show and you must be 18+ to win.

Don’t miss Zedd on October 8th at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Tickets on sale now!