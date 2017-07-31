Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.31.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM – Rob Lowe and his sons have a new show called The Rob Lowe Files. Paris Hilton is trying to prove her skills as DJ. We share the Top 10 Worst Names for Boys and Girls. Pour For A Cure is celebrating their 7th Annual event to raise awareness and charity for Lupus. Game of Thrones is nearing its end. Vinnie talks about the changes with his girlfriend setting up a home office. The Texas State Fair fries a lot of unique foods including Jell-O and tamale donuts!

7 – 8 AM – Click here to find locations for memorials in honor of Chester Bennington. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez showed out in public. A stalker at Comic-Con was arrested this past weekend. Mariah Carey’s bodyguard may have gone overboard because of a selfie! Arrested Development is coming back in 2018. Kathy Griffin has been cleared of any possible charges after her stunt with a bloody Donald Trump mask. A doctor helped to deliver a baby just moments before giving birth to her own daughter! Men are growing fonder of cats. Today is National Orgasm Day but don’t celebrate on a balcony because that can go wrong quick!

8 – 9 AM – Feline Night Life Event in August, more information available at radioalice.com. Dr. Luke is going after Kesha and Lady Gaga has been dragged into the commotion. MTV’s flagship show TRL is slated to make a comeback and the MTV Moonman is no more – it is now a Moon Person! American Crime Story will star Ricky Martin as the boyfriend of Gianni Versace. The Emoji Movie received an 8% after its first weekend in theaters but emerged as #2 at the box office. R. Kelly denies all allegations through Twitter and continues his raunchy stage shows. Jaden Smith releases new music and announces an upcoming tour with Fall Out Boy. Roseanne is back! Check the @alice973 Instagram to pictures of the amazing Game of Thrones themed cake we received this morning! Scott Budman calls in to tell about his Tesla Model 3 test drive. Would you eat brownies made with human milk?

9 – 10 AM – We catch up on your texts from the morning!

