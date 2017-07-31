R. Kelly Returns to Performing after ‘Sex Cult’ Allegations

By Hayden Wright

Last month, a Buzzfeed News report contained shocking allegations that R. Kelly was keeping young women in a “sex cult.” According to the story, Kelly dictates who the women see and speak to, what they wear and makes other day-to-day decisions for them—as part of an ongoing sexual relationship. The singer denied the charges and has returned to the stage: He appeared at a Friday show in Virginia Beach and his lewd antics raised eyebrows.

At one point Kelly grabbed a fan’s phone from the front row, rubbed it against his crotch and then returned it, reported concertgoers. Video from the show depicts Kelly urging women to “wipe” his lips and tongue and to “grab” his crotch.

“I don’t want to offend nobody, but like I told them… I’m a grown ass man…, he said, according to TMZ. “They hired R. Kelly, so I got to do the R. Kelly show. It just is what it is. It’s all entertainment y’all. Don’t get caught up in it… For those of you who don’t agree with my show… Y’all better leave right now, because it’s about to get freakier than a mother——.”

Watch some footage from the concert here: