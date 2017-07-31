Lady Gaga Subpoenaed in Dr. Luke / Kesha Legal Battle

Dr. Luke’s legal team has issued a subpoena for the deposition of Lady Gaga.

“In connection with Dr. Luke’s defamation claims against Kesha, various third parties are being deposed by both sides, including celebrities. Dr. Luke’s counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha,” reads a statement from Dr. Luke’s attorney. “This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke’s counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga.”

“As Lady Gaga’s legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process,” a representative for Lady Gaga told Rolling Stone, Dr. Luke’s team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga’s role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests.”

The development is the latest in the ongoing legal battle between Dr. Luke and his one-time protege Kesha. Kesha has accused Dr. Luke of sexual and mental abuse. Dr. Luke has denied those claims and filed a countersuit.