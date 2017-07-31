WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

First Look At Domino From ‘Deadpool 2’

July 31, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beetz
(Marvel Studios)

Ryan Reynolds tweeted out the first look at Zazie Beetz as Domino from Deadpool 2.

Beetz, best known for her role in the series Atlanta, will portray the character that, according to Marvel.com, “is a mutant with the ability to subliminally and psionically initiate random telekinetic acts that affect probability in her favor by making improbable.” Basically, Domino has really good luck. Domino is also one of the founding members of X-Force along with Cable (played by Josh Brolin).

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on June 1, 2018.

 

feet First Look At Domino From Deadpool 2Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live