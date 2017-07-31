Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Launches LGBTQ+ Focused LOVELOUD Festival

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds has announced he’s organizing a festival called LOVELOUD, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The festival takes place August 26 at Orem, Utah’s Brent Brown Ballpark and features Imagine Dragons, Neon Trees, Krewella, Nicholas of Walk The Moon, Joshua James and Reynold’s wife Aja Volkman. According to the fest’s official website, the show is designed to help ignite the relevant and vital conversation of what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept and support LGBTQ+ youth in an effort to keep families together.

A limited number of tickets start at $11 are now available at www.loveloudfest.com. Proceeds go towards The Trevor Project GLAAD Encircle: LGBT+ Family & Youth Resource Center and Stand4kind.

Watch Reynolds’ promo video below.