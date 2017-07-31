Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Trade Sweet Anniversary Messages

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary today (July 31). The pair marked the occasion with sweet Instagram posts to one another.

“We’ve been married for 7 years today and I’m like 🎉🎉🎉 😍😍😍🙊🙊🙊 **SO excited!!!!!🤗🤗, Keys wrote. “We’re even more in love, more full of potential and more excited about our future. We look at each other with the wonder of a child and I’m in awe of us everyday!”

“I’m proud of the love we emanate and share with all we connect with and I can’t wait for every day of the rest of our lives!! Thank you for showing me what love freedom feels like,” she continued. “Here’s to endless blessings, growth, communication and Bliss!”

“7 years ago today Magic was made 🙏🏽,” wrote Swizz. “I can’t believe time move so fast when you’re having fun and staying young with love ❤❤ 100 plus more years to go inshallah 🙏🏽 thank you @aliciakeys for 7 years of love and support 🙏🏽 our kids are also very lucky to have you.”

Check out the anniversary posts below.