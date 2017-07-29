The Grid: Tron-Themed Speakeasy In San Francisco

One of the hottest new bars in San Francisco for 2017 has been the Coin-Op Game Room (606 Bryant St.). Arcade games, drinks, good looking interior, and now they have one of the things they promised when they originally opened – the Tron-themed speakeasy, The Grid.

Fun fact – we scored these badass strips from Aion LED out in the Dogpatch and did multiple layers of drywall around them in order for them to look like a part of the wall. … Lighting design by Tucci Lighting #staylocal A post shared by The Grid SF (@thegridsf) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

The by-reservation-only bar is a more intimate space in the building with a “secret entrance” and is only open on Thursday through Saturday from 7 PM – 2 AM.

Past the beautiful cocktail in plain view, sits one of the clear plastic chairs chosen by our interior design team @sfheimat. Intentional or not, the waves from the blue lighting change through the chair with each whimsical step you take A post shared by The Grid SF (@thegridsf) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

It’s very clean, very white, and very futuristic inside and there’s plenty of drinks to choose from.

Reviews are pretty good on Yelp and give you a good idea of what you’re getting into.

For more on the space & how to get in head to Eater SF.

Sing Sling | Junipero Gin, Anchor Old Tom Cat Gin, Giffard Creme de Banane, Benedictine, Creme de Noyaux, Pineapple & Lime, Angostura Bitters ** no dolphins were hurt in the preparation of this drink A post shared by The Grid SF (@thegridsf) on Jul 5, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT