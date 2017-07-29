WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

The Grid: Tron-Themed Speakeasy In San Francisco

July 29, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, The Coin-Op Game Room, The Grid
(Courtesy @thegridsf/Instagram)

One of the hottest new bars in San Francisco for 2017 has been the Coin-Op Game Room (606 Bryant St.). Arcade games, drinks, good looking interior, and now they have one of the things they promised when they originally opened – the Tron-themed speakeasy, The Grid.

The by-reservation-only bar is a more intimate space in the building with a “secret entrance” and is only open on Thursday through Saturday from 7 PM – 2 AM.

It’s very clean, very white, and very futuristic inside and there’s plenty of drinks to choose from.

Reviews are pretty good on Yelp and give you a good idea of what you’re getting into.

For more on the space & how to get in head to Eater SF.

