Feline NightLife Event At Cal Academy This August

July 29, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: California Academy of Sciences
(MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Feline NightLife is an event on Thursday, August 17 from 6 PM – 10 PM at the California Academy Of Sciences focusing on all things cats.

Described as the “purrr-fect way to proclaim your love of all things feline”.

There will be a cat video film festival, a talk on the “cat lady parasite”, a meet-n-greet with the “Cat Man of West Oakland”, and ocelots and serval cats on site if you are into the wilder felines. Plus, did we mention DJs and multiple bars?

Member Tickets: $12
Non-Member Tickets: $15
Ages 21+, ID required for entry.

Click hereFeline Nightlife Event In SF This August to buy tickets.

