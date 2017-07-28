WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Tabasco Introduces Super Hot Scorpion Sauce

July 28, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Tabasco, TABASCO Scorpion Sauce
(McIlhenny Company)

It is 20 times hotter than the original red Tabasco flavor.

Tabasco Scorpion Sauce is “a combination of Scorpion peppers blended with guava, pineapple and a dash of Tabasco Sauce makes for a tangy sauce with untamed heat and a touch of Caribbean sweetness.”

Scorpion peppers are among the hottest in the world.

The sauce is only available via Tabasco’s website (where it sold out) or in Avery Island, Louisiana where Tabasco sauce has been made.

 

feet Tabasco Introduces Super Hot Scorpion SauceBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live