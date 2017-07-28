Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.28.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM – Check out radioalice.com/watch for a live view into our studio plus full video replays! Sarah had an interesting experience with a peach tree. George Clooney is the most handsome man in the world, according to science. Hillary Clinton finally tells her side of the election in a new book titled “What Happened”. Kid Rock may be running for Senate and has launched a site to help register voters. Here are the biggest movies hitting theaters this weekend! Vinnie gives updates on the Bay Area tides and currents. Moms are said to work 98 Hours per week! Vinnie provides a few Fast Facts, including the true color of Zebras.

7 – 8 AM – Jerry Seinfeld reigns again as the highest paid comedian. The ‘Thirsty Thief’ strikes again at Drake’s mansion and this time there was an altercation with the police! Check out the @alice973 Instagram for our #FlashbackFriday of Uzette and Vinnie all dressed up for Halloween! A man left of 2,000 messages in bottles with hopes of finding love. Football training camp has begun and Pumpkin Spice is already back. More Fast Facts from Vinnie and we catch up on your texts.

8 – 9 AM – Game of Thrones updates. We go through today’s new music and albums. August is predicted to be hotter than July. Bay Area bridge traffic has gotten exponentially worse for early morning commuters! A guy crashed his Ferrari just an hour after purchase. Tabasco debuts its new ‘Scorpion Sauce’ that is said to be 20x hotter than their original formula!

9 – 10 AM – We meet our Producers Of The Day and read the rest of your texts.

