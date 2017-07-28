Parents Claim R. Kelly Would Not Allow Daughter to Attend Family Funeral

In a lengthy article published on Buzzfeed, multiple parents accused R. Kelly of brainwashing their daughters and keeping them in a sex cult. Kelly and his representatives have denied those claims.

At a press conference on July 17, one of those parents, Timothy Savage, said he felt his daughter Joycelyn was suffering from Stockholm Syndrome, in which a victim develops feelings of affection for their captor.

Joycelyn Savage then appeared in an interview with TMZ stating: “I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that. It’s just come to a point where it definitely has got out of hand, so, you know, I just want everybody to know — my parents and everybody in the world — that I’m totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at and everything is OK with me.”

The Savages believe their daughter was coached for the video statement. “You can see it,” Mr. Savage told CNN. “It looks like one of those hostage videos.”

“She was clearly being coached, you can see the hand gestures,” her mother Jonjelyn Savage added.

Joycelyn’s family sat down with V-103 today (July 28) to further discuss their allegations.

“I almost wanted to cry, man,” said Mr. Savage. “That was my daughter, and the way she’s acting, she’s acting like she’s brainwashed.”

“We haven’t seen her since the intervention tape… When we get her text messages, they don’t seem they’re from her. So I said, ‘You need to send us a picture.’ So she sent a picture that really didn’t look like her… a recent picture,” her mother said.

The family claims that Joycelyn did not attend her Grandfather’s funeral because of Kelly. “My sister was talking to my granddad… My granddad was like, ‘You really need to come down here and see me because I don’t have that much longer, and she was basically like, ‘I can’t.’ And then my granddad was like, ‘Why?’ She was like, ‘It’s just stuff that’s going on,'” said her sister Jailyn . “Then he died the next day and she did not come to the funeral… She refused to come to the funeral because of R.Kelly.”