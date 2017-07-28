WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

MAC Cosmetics Is Giving Away Free Lipstick

July 28, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Mac Cosmetics, National Lipstick Day
MAC Cosmetics is celebrating National Lipstick Day by giving away free lipstick!

Glamour reports that MAC stores and retailers in the United States and Canada are participating in the promotion on Saturday, July 29.

No strings attached. No purchase necessary. Just a free, full-sized tubes of lipstick, while supplies last.

Click here for find the MAC location closest to you, and get there early on Saturday to beat the crowds.

MAC’s official Facebook page also recommended contacting your local MAC retailer, such as a Macy’s store, to confirm they are participating in the promotion.

