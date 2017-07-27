Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.27.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM – Justin Bieber accidentally hit a member of the paparazzi with his truck! President Trump gets slammed by virtually every late night talk show for his tweet on transgender military troops. Jon Stewart is slated to present his first stand-up special in 21 years. Mahershala Ali will be joining the season 3 cast of True Detective. A new record from Greg Allman has been posthumously released. Check the Instagram (@alice973) for a Throwback Thursday of Vinnie’s high school yearbook photo. The Ohio State Fair ended in devastation as a ride collapsed, killing one and injuring seven. Watch your weather app, it’s warming up in the Bay Area. One insane ‘bridezilla’ plans to auction off bridesmaid positions, even for her own sister!

7 – 8 AM – Angelina Jolie opens up about life after Brad Pitt and her diagnosis of Bell’s Palsy. How important is family dinner to you? Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones lost a $150,000 earring over the weekend while jet skiing! Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has surpassed Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. An Uber ride gets incredibly raunchy and uncomfortable for one passenger. These are the best insults that don’t use profanity. Vinnie drops a few Fast Facts!

8 – 9 AM – Hooman tells us about his day riding around with the San Francisco Fire Department. ‘The Hot Pie’ actor from Game of Thrones has opened an actual bakery in Britain. There’s an incredible heavy metal cover of ‘Despacito’ that has our heads banging. California needs to stop wasting storm water. Working 5 hours a day and wearing jeans are both qualities that you have an amazing job. We catch up on texts!

9 – 10 AM – We try to get through all of your texts from this morning. Scott Budman of NBC Bay Area joins Hooman for our movie review of Atomic Blonde!

