WATCH: ‘Atomic Blonde’ Movie Review

July 27, 2017 12:41 PM
Scott Budman joins Hooman to give a Movie Review of Atomic Blonde!

Atomic Blonde stars Charlize Theron and James McAvoy and is directed by David Leitch.

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality, and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone to Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

Atomic Blonde hits theaters on July 28, 2017.

