Artists React to President Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

President Trump announced this morning (July 26) that transgender individuals will no longer be allowed to serve in the United States military.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Trump tweeted. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

Artists were quick to react on social media.

“I just want to tell the transgender community that I love you and you ARE supported no matter what,” wrote Demi Lovato. “In utter disbelief. #ProtectTransTroops,” tweeted Sam Smith.

“When you’re anti-war do you still have to ‘support the troops’ when you & ‘your kind’ are banned from serving as one of them?” wondered Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace, who is transgender herself.

