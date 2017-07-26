Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.26.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM – Alice Cooper is cashing in on an original Andy Warhol print. The MTV Video Music Awards have released their list of nominees. Which song should win “Best Fight Against The System”? Don’t forget to vote online for your favorite! There’s a lot on controversial castrations on Game of Thrones. Being neurotic may actually help your mental health and It’s true, money CAN buy you happiness!

7 – 8 AM – President Trump tweeted out that “the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.” Venus Williams was involved in a fatal car accident last month and she may not be at fault. We count down the 100 hottest songs in the country! According to a study, sperm counts in developed countries have depleted by half … could this be a case for human extinction? Kids want the summer to last forever while parents are counting the days. Women who show cleavage around the office are often seen as more powerful or boss-like.

8 – 9 AM – Since Justin Bieber canceled the last leg of his tour, the concert crews are worried about losing pay. Kate Hudson has shaved her head and we love it! Kelsey Grammer is looking to open a brewery, despite substance issues in the past. The infamous Britney Spears umbrella is going up for auction. Chumlee, of Pawn Stars fame, is selling his Vegas party mansion. The ADA conducted a study of brains from football players and found shocking results that may be detrimental to the NFL. Britain will rid its country of gas powered cars by 2040. Virginia Beach is the best “big city” to live in! Both San Francisco and San Jose landed in the top 10. People in Thailand mistook a pale skinny dipper for a ghost and called the authorities to check it out!

9 – 10 AM – The US Soccer Team is playing Team Jamaica tonight at Levi Stadium. Catching up on more of our texts and we get a special update from Hooman!

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!