Michael Phelps Takes To Facebook Live To Defend Shark Week Race

(RADIO ALICE) – Olympian Michael Phelps makes no apologies to television viewers who were disappointed when they watched a Discovery Channel Shark Week special that pitted Phelps against a computer-simulated fish based on data on the swimming speed of sharks.

Phelps conducted an almost hour-long Facebook Live on Tuesday to address the issue fans raised when he didn’t face an actual shark.

He says that it would be impossible to truly race a shark, side-by-side, because sharks don’t swim in a straight line.

Phelps also said he made it clear from the beginning that he wasn’t racing an actual, real shark.

