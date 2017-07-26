WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Jack Johnson Donate Funds To Help Tahoe Environmental Groups

July 26, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Jack Johnson, Johnson Ohana Foundation, Lake Tahoe
VIDEO: Better Together (A Weekend At The Greek)

STATELINE, Nev. (RADIO ALICE) — Environmental groups in the Lake Tahoe region is getting a hefty donation from The Johnson Ohana Foundation, an organization created by singer-songwriter Jack Johnson and his wife Kim.

Johnson is in Northern California, capping off his 2017 tour with shows at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on Wednesday, July 26th and Thursday, July 27th. Afterwards, he has two more shows at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre on Friday, July 28th and on Saturday th 29th.

jack johnson 2017 Jack Johnson Donate Funds To Help Tahoe Environmental Groups

Jack Johnson (credit: Morgan Maassen)

To date, the Johnson Ohana Foundation has raised over $4 million to support the arts and music education and various environmental groups, 400 nonprofits worldwide. Johnson has committed to match donations up to $2,500 for The League to Save Lake Tahoe, Tahoe Rim Association, Sugar Pine Foundation and Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships.

According to the Tahoe Daily Tribune, League Director Erica Mirich said her group reached their goal and raised over $8,500 in matching funds. On Wednesday, the news outlet reported the three other groups were close to reaching their goals.

Tickets for Johnson’s concerts are all sold out.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live