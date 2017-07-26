Jack Johnson Donate Funds To Help Tahoe Environmental Groups

STATELINE, Nev. (RADIO ALICE) — Environmental groups in the Lake Tahoe region is getting a hefty donation from The Johnson Ohana Foundation, an organization created by singer-songwriter Jack Johnson and his wife Kim.

Johnson is in Northern California, capping off his 2017 tour with shows at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on Wednesday, July 26th and Thursday, July 27th. Afterwards, he has two more shows at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre on Friday, July 28th and on Saturday th 29th.

To date, the Johnson Ohana Foundation has raised over $4 million to support the arts and music education and various environmental groups, 400 nonprofits worldwide. Johnson has committed to match donations up to $2,500 for The League to Save Lake Tahoe, Tahoe Rim Association, Sugar Pine Foundation and Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships.

According to the Tahoe Daily Tribune, League Director Erica Mirich said her group reached their goal and raised over $8,500 in matching funds. On Wednesday, the news outlet reported the three other groups were close to reaching their goals.

Tickets for Johnson’s concerts are all sold out.



