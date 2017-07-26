Free SFJAZZ Concert At San Francisco’s Sutro Baths This Saturday

SFJAZZ is bringing a free concert to San Francisco’s Sutro Baths at Lands End this weekend.
As part of the John Luther Adams Festival, Golden Gate Parks National Conservatory teamed up to put on a very unique free concert on Saturday, July 29.
Led by Doug Perkins of the chamber percussion group Sō Percussion, the performance will be of John Luther Adams’ piece Inuksuit.
Inuksuit is an innovative composition for up to 99 percussionists placed singly or in small groups throughout a large open-air space. Named for the iconic human-shaped stone monuments erected by indigenous peoples of the Arctic to mark important locations, Inuksuit is intended to create a harmonious marriage of music and geography that allows the audience to create their own experience as they move within the vast performance area.
John Luther Adams’ Inuksuit
Led by Doug Perkins
Saturday, July 29, 1:00 PM
at Sutro Baths, Lands End
www.sfjazz.org
"At a certain point the music becomes too big for a concert hall, so then you have no choice but to move outside." #JohnLutherAdams #SFJAZZ and Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy team up to present the composer's immersive percussion work '#Inuksuit' at S.F.'s iconic #LandsEnd on July 29 at 1pm – free to all – part of a weeklong John Luther Adams Festival. Learn more 👉🏽 sfjazz.org Find us on Facebook or YouTube to watch the full 'Inuksuit' video.
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.