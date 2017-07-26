Free SFJAZZ Concert At San Francisco’s Sutro Baths This Saturday

SFJAZZ is bringing a free concert to San Francisco’s Sutro Baths at Lands End this weekend.

As part of the John Luther Adams Festival, Golden Gate Parks National Conservatory teamed up to put on a very unique free concert on Saturday, July 29.

Led by Doug Perkins of the chamber percussion group Sō Percussion, the performance will be of John Luther Adams’ piece Inuksuit.

Inuksuit is an innovative composition for up to 99 percussionists placed singly or in small groups throughout a large open-air space. Named for the iconic human-shaped stone monuments erected by indigenous peoples of the Arctic to mark important locations, Inuksuit is intended to create a harmonious marriage of music and geography that allows the audience to create their own experience as they move within the vast performance area.

John Luther Adams’ Inuksuit

Led by Doug Perkins

Saturday, July 29, 1:00 PM

at Sutro Baths, Lands End

