Coca-Cola Is Killing Off Coke Zero

Coca-Cola announced that it is revamping Coke Zero as a newly formulated Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

They will stop selling Coke Zero in August when the newly formulated Zero Sugar hits shelve.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the new and improved Coke Zero. We’ve made the great taste of Coke Zero even better by optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is our best-tasting zero-sugar Coca-Cola yet, and it will be available across America in August.

The internet is not happy …

Keep your filthy mitts off my Coke Zero. https://t.co/HsixG8FjDo — jon gabriel (@exjon) July 26, 2017

Why would anyone mess with Coke Zero?! It's the nectar of the gods… pic.twitter.com/ovjyr6SOoX — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 26, 2017

"We're replacing Coke Zero. It's not good enough." – Coke

"We're replacing Christmas. It's not festive enough." – Santa — Blake Northcott ✨ (@ComicBookGrrl) July 26, 2017

Well, at least I've still got my delicious Coke Zero. **looks at Twitter** pic.twitter.com/zEOQw97hml — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 26, 2017

