Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.25.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM – Liev Schreiber’s son dressed as Harley Quinn at Comic-Con and the internet loves it. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are auctioning themselves off for charity. Football player, Jerrell Adkins saves a man with the Heimlich maneuver! A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the cost of the funeral of the girl who died in a viral Instagram Live car crash. Teachers are panhandling for school supplies and here is how you can help with GoFundMe and Donorchoose.org.

7 – 8 AM – Justin Bieber has canceled the last leg of his worldwide tour. Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears have canceled their concert tonight at the SAP Center in San Jose. JAY-Z is losing up to $1 million per week by not having his album 4:44 available on Spotify. Diddy releases a new song with Rick Ross and a verse from the late Notorious B.I.G. Kevin Hart and his wife are continuing on with life and Usher continues to ‘Let it Burn’! A Pokémon GO Festival went bad when no one could connect to the server so Niantic has since released free gifts for users. In breaking news, Sarah has quit playing Pokémon GO! Your commute could be bad for your mental health. We shout out Specialized for their electric bikes and help during our Toys4Tots events!

8 – 9 AM – Aleshia Brevard, one of the first to undergo transgender surgery, has died. Daniel Craig is back as Bond. Avi covers “Hey Ya” with his new band. The child stars from “Modern Family” received a mega pay raise! Sears will begin selling their appliances on Amazon, likely saving their brand. Microsoft Paint dies 1985 – 2017. Taking pictures of sentimental items can help when deciding to downsize!

9 – 10 AM – Thanks to the internet Microsoft Paint is reborn and we read your texts!

