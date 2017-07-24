WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Win John Mayer 5-4-3-2-1 From Sarah And Vinnie

July 24, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: John Mayer

Alice’s 21st Birthday celebration continues!

This week Alice is throwing down a JOHN MAYER 5-4-3-2-1 leading up to his concert Saturday, July 29 at Shoreline Amphitheatre. That means Sarah and Vinnie will be counting down to the John Mayer show with 5th row, 4rh row, 3rd row, 2nd row, and FIRST ROW seats.

Listen to Sarah and Vinnie July 24 – July 28 for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400- FM97. Caller 9 will win a pair of tickets. Monday will be 5th row, Tuesday 4th row, Wednesday 3rd row, Thursday 2nd row, and Friday will be FIRST ROW seats!

Don’t miss JOHN MAYER The Search for Everything Tour with Full Band | Acoustic | Trio on Saturday, July 29 at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Get your tickets before the show sells out. On sale now at www.livenation.com.

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live