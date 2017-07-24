Tears For Fears Postpone San Jose Show With Hall And Oates

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Due to a family emergency, Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith of the band Tears For Fears has postponed their co-headlined show with Daryl Hall & John Oates at the SAP Center in San Jose on Tuesday, July 25th

According to a Twitter post from the venue, the tour has also rescheduled dates in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

Tomorrow's @hallandoatesofficial concert with @tearsforfearsmusic has been postponed. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/d59CWMSAPr — SAP Center (@SAPCenter) July 24, 2017

This marks the third major tour cancellation in less than a week. On Friday, Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows postponed their show at the Shoreline Amphitheatre over issues with the venue’s loading dock. Also on Friday, Linkin Park announced the cancellation of their tour due to the death of their lead singer Chester Bennington.

Tickets for Hall & Oates/Tears For Fears are said to be honored at the rescheduled shows.



