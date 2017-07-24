Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.24.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM – Vinnie Interviews Mikey from Disney. Sarah talks about her trip to LA, getting covered in ants and surprising her son at Grammy Camp. The trailers for Ready Player One and the second season of Stranger Things were released at Comic-Con this weekend. Instagram Live car crash, Uzi talks about watching the video.

7 – 8 AM – Vinnie interviews Kelly from Alaska Air. The official Disney app allows patrons to find their favorite characters and princesses around the park. More Comic-Con movie trailers. Box Office round-up with Dunkirk and Girls Trip winning the weekend! Vinnie relives the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! ride at Disney. Sarah got to visit Elon Musk’s SpaceX building and see a piece of the Hyperloop. SpaceX has plans to send private citizens into space with special rockets. We find out which traits qualify as the ‘Modern American Dream’ … including Netflix subscriptions and eating steak. Who is the best baseball player of all time?

8 – 9 AM – Vinnie interviews Claire from Walt Disney Imagineering. The top albums in the country. Americans spend 4 years of their lives trying to escape reality. Woman steals a cab and customers as she actively begins to pick up passengers. Pay off your credit card first and how to reduce debt appropriately.

9 – 10 AM – We read your texts plus catching up on Game of Thrones.

