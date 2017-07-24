Meet Niall Horan – Listen To Jayn To Win!

Win tickets to see NIALL HORAN FLICKER SESSIONS 2017 TOUR November 22, 2017 at the Masonic in San Francisco … and get in the running for a special meet and greet with Niall at the show.

HERE’S HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Jayn (7/24 – 7/28) at 3:05 PM and 6:05 PM for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets to see Niall live in concert on November 22 at The Masonic and qualifies for a chance to win a meet n’ greet for you and a guest at the show.

Tickets on sale now at www.livenation.com and www.ticketmaster.com.