Join John Mayer In Cape Cod At A Private Beach House!

July 24, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: John Mayer

This summer, Alice’s 21st Birthday Tour and CBS Radio send you to the ultimate beach bash. Join John Mayer for a private performance on the shores of Cape Cod. Imagine hanging with John Mayer at a private beach bash on the beautiful Cape Cod this summer for a live performance.

You and a guest will receive roundtrip airfare, a 2-night hotel stay in Boston, and passes into the private Cape Cod Beach House to see John Mayer.

HERE’S HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Jayn (7/24 – 7/28) at 4:05 PM for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing, 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 instantly wins a pair of tickets and meet-n-greet with John Mayer at his concert on Saturday, July 29 at Shoreline Amphitheater … and gets in the running to fly to the East Coast to see John Mayer live in Cape Cod courtesy of Columbia Records, CBS Radio, and Alice. OFFICIAL RULES

John Mayer’s new album The Search For Everything is available everywhere now … featuring the new single “In The Blood”.

Don’t miss JOHN MAYER The Search for Everything Tour with Full Band | Acoustic | Trio on Saturday, July 29 at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Get your tickets before the show sells out. On sale now at www.livenation.com.

