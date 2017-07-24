WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Debuts Las Vegas DJ Pool Party Set

July 24, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: DJ, Game of Thrones, hodor, Kristian Nairn, Las Vegas, The Linq
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 23: DJ/actor Kristian Nairn performs at The LINQ Hotel & Casino on July 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The LINQ Hotel & Casino)
DJ/actor Kristian Nairn performs at The LINQ Hotel & Casino (credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV (RADIO ALICE) – Irish actor Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as “Hodor” on HBO’s Game of Thrones made his Las Vegas DJ pool party debut on Sunday at The Linq Hotel.

gettyimages 821335728 Game of Thrones Actor Debuts Las Vegas DJ Pool Party Set

Pool Party Goers at The LINQ Hotel & Casino (credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

gettyimages 821335768 Game of Thrones Actor Debuts Las Vegas DJ Pool Party Set

Noodle Throne at The LINQ Hotel & Casino (credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

This marks Nairn’s third performance in Vegas with shows at Sushisamba in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and at the Ghostbar at the Palms.

The 41-year-old actor/musician told The Las Vegas Review-Journal that his fans are always sweet to him because of their love of his character on Game of Thrones. To honor him, The Linq placed inflatable golden dragons in the pool and created a throne of pool noodles in front of the DJ booth.

gettyimages 821335780 Game of Thrones Actor Debuts Las Vegas DJ Pool Party Set

Pool Party Goers at The LINQ Hotel & Casino (credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)


The day before, Nairin moderated the Game of Thrones panel at the San Diego Comic-Con which included castmates Gwendoline Christie and Sophie Turner.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live