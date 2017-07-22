WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel Announced

July 22, 2017 1:52 PM
Warner Bros. and DC Comics officially announced a sequel to Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman at San Diego Comic-Con.

Wonder Woman is currently the third highest-grossing Warner Bros. film of all time, the highest-grossing film by a female director, and the highest-grossing film of 2017, so it is not surprising a sequel has been green lit.

No date or plot details were revealed but never fear you can get your Gal Gadot/Diana of Themyscira in Justice League opening on November 17, 2017.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

