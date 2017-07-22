WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Watch ‘Marvel’s The Defenders’ Trailer 2

July 22, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Marvel's Daredevil, Marvel's Iron Fist, Marvel's Jessica Jones, Marvel's Luke Cage, Marvel’s The Defenders, Netflix, San Diego Comic Con
The Defenders
(Netflix)

If you were not among the lucky few at the San Diego Comic-Con preview of episode one of Marvel’s The Defenders you can at least see a second trailer for the upcoming Netflix series.

The series brings together Netflix other Marvel hits Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist in a epic battle to save New York from Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver).

Season one of Marvel’s The Defenders is set to hit Netflix on August 18, 2017.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

