More DuckTales Video Plus The Return Of Darkwing Duck

Comic-Con brought another sneak peek into the DuckTales reboot and the confirmation of the return of Darkwing Duck!

The clip shows Scrooge McDuck (voice of David Tennant) in a submarine with pilot Launchpad McQuack (Beck Bennett) and Huey (Danny Pudi), Dewey (Ben Schwartz), Louie (Bobby Moynihan), and Webby (Kate Micucci) on an adventure to the lost city of Atlantis.

To add to your DuckTales frenzy, according to Comic Book Resources during the DuckTales panel it was revealed that Darkwing Duck will return as part of the series!

DuckTales premieres Saturday, August 12 anywhere you watch Disney XD.

