July 21, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: Disney California Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!

Alice wants to send you to Disney California Adventure® Park – where you can experience the new Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

CLICK HERE TO
HERO UP

Experience the excitement, music, and fun as you Hero Up and help Rocket save his friends – all part of Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park – from Alice @ 97.3.

HERE’S HOW TO WIN

Listen to Alice @ 97.3 weekdays on the 05’s at 9 AM, 3 PM, and 5 PM for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 wins a 4-pack of 2-day Disneyland® Resort Tickets and gets in the running for Alice’s Grand Prize vacation to the Disneyland® Resort for four! The winner will receive a 2-night hotel stay, park tickets and fly Alaska Airlines with convenient nonstops to Southern California. Click here for official rules.

alaska01 You Could Win A Vacation to The Disneyland® Resort On Alaska Airlines From Alice

Disclaimer: All attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to restrictions and change without notice.

As to Disney properties and artwork ©Disney ©2017 MARVEL

