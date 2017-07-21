WATCH: ‘Valerian’ And ‘Dunkirk’ Movie Review

Our movie review of Luc Besson’s ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk.’

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets stars Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan, Rihanna, Clive Owen, and Ethan Hawke and is directed by Luc Besson.

In the 28th century, Valerian and Laureline are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha – an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.

Dunkirk stars Harry Styles, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Kenneth Branagh and is directed by Christopher Nolan.