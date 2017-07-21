WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

This Weekend On Alice Pterosaurs Take Flight!

July 21, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: California Academy of Sciences

This weekend on Alice, you could win tickets to The California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park to see the epic new exhibit – Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs featuring life size models, interactive flight simulator and more!

HOW TO WIN:

Winning is every hour from noon to 5 PM! When you hear the cue to call, be caller 9 at 1-800-400-FM97 to win a pair of tickets.

This incredible exhibit is only here for a limited time – so make sure you see it before it’s gone! calacademy.org/pterosaurs

