Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.21.2017

July 21, 2017 11:19 AM
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has committed suicide, Bruce Fromong O.J. Simpson’s robbery victim pleads for his freedom, Elon Musk says he has ‘verbal’ okay to build multi-state underground Hyperloop, and what’s okay or not regarding PDA!

7-8am –More on the tragic death of Chester Bennington, how O.J. Simpson will live after prison, the Samsung Note 8 release date has been announced, stuff about pickles, and ‘Big Brother’!

8-9am –A shark attack, US to ban Americans from visiting North Korea, a few fast facts, and a story about a tragedy that takes a turn for the better!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

