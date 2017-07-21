Salvador Dali’s Mustache Still Intact 26 Years After His Death!

The surrealist painter’s body was exhumed as part of a paternity case.

Forensic scientist removed hair, nails, and two long bones from Dali’s embalmed remains to compare with the DNA of a woman who claims to be his daughter.

What makes this story stranger? Officials commented that the artist body was so well preserved that his iconic mustache retained “its classic shape of ten past ten.”

