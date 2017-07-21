Ryan Murphy Finally Reveals ‘American Horror Story’ Seventh Season Title

SAN DIEGO, CA (RADIO ALICE) – After months of speculation as to the subject matter for the upcoming seventh season of Ryan Murphy’s hit series “American Horror Story,” he finally made the big reveal. The next season will be titled American Horror Story: Cult.

Murphy made the announcement at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday to the mass of attendees with a video preview of creepy clowns marching about.

Murphy also confirmed reports of new cast members including Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Billy Eichner (Parks and Recreation), Lena Dunham (Girls), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) and Colton Haynes (Arrow, Teen Wolf). Returning cast members include Cheyenne Jackson, Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres on the FX Network on Tuesday, September 5th.

