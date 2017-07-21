Counting Crows & Matchbox Twenty Mountain View Tour Date Rescheduled

MOUNTAIN VIEW (RADIO ALICE) – Friday night’s Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows show at the Shoreling Amphitheatre has been postponed until Tuesday, July 25th.

Live Nation made the announcement via Facebook on Friday afternoon. The statement read:

Due to unforeseen issues with the loading dock preventing the bands from being able to load their equipment on to the stage, tonight’s performance at Shoreline Amphitheatre has been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 25th in order to make repairs to the venue. Unfortunately, due to a previously scheduled personal commitment, Counting Crows will be unable to make the rescheduled performance. The band hopes to be able to return to the Bay Area soon to play for their fans.

Matchbox Twenty will be performing an extended set at Tuesday’s concert and Rivers and Rust will be opening the show. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Tickets for the rescheduled performance are available at Livenation.com, the venue box office or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty explained on Instagram that the venue had “serious structural damage at the venue that made it impossible for our crew and our gear to get into the venue safely.”

we are sorry to report that our show in Mountain View has been postponed. there was serious structural damage at the venue that made it impossible for our crew and our gear to get into the venue safely. After spending hours trying to figure out a solution the only answer was to postpone. Everyone in our camp is trying to find the soonest best possible way to make this up to our fans. Thanx for your patience and sorry for the inconvience. we will keep you posted as soon as we know more. A post shared by Rob T (@thisisrobthomas) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

The Counting Crows took to Twitter to voice their displeasure over the situation. “It’s some truly messed up s*** but I’m told we can’t load any eqpmt into Shoreline tonight & the show is cancelled. So pissed.”

They followed up the tweet with the following:

We won't be able to be here on Tuesday but Matchbox Twenty WILL BE RETURNING to the Bay to play a rescheduled show on 7/25. — Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) July 21, 2017

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Matchbox Twenty's debut album "Yourself or Someone Like You," currently certified 12 times platinum.

Before returning the Shoreline on Tuesday, (with the exception of Counting Crows) “A Brief History of Everything Tour” will be in the Northern California area with stops at Paso Robles, Murphys and Reno, Nevada.

