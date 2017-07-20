Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.20.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –O.J. Simpson is headed for a parole hearing in Nevada, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals a nugget about her history, the best time to introduce your toy to a new relationship, and a few fast facts!

7-8am –Celebrities who want to push Trump off the cliff, Candy Crush Television show cancelled already, Lena Dunham joins ‘American Horror Story’ season seven, a few fast facts, and sometimes drunk people make bad decisions!

8-9am –Greg Proops joins the show, the finalists for Lay’s newest potato chip flavor, and how some parents motivate their kids in school!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and we finally peak for the week with the movies reviews: ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’!

