Chester Bennington On The Sarah And Vinnie Secret Show From 2009

July 20, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Chester Bennington, Linkin Park, Sarah and Vinnie

With the news of his death, we are posting the audio from the time that Chester Bennington joined the secret show on September 10th, 2009.

Chester Bennington (Linkin Park) and Ryan Shuck (Julien K, Orgy) were special guests to talk about their side project Dead By Sunrise.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. More information can be found on the organization’s website.

