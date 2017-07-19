WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.19.2017

July 19, 2017 10:46 AM
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Madonna prevails as emergency court order halts sale of her ‘highly personal items’, Eddie Ifft’s rough start, and requesting music on the radio!

7-8am –‘The Disaster Artist’ based on the hilarious movie ‘The Room’, the sinking/leaning Millennium tower, four majors you’d regret, and an eleven year-old’s hilariously brutal letter from camp!

8-9am –Harry Styles confirms he has four nipples, Nine Inch Nails has a new song out, a beautiful proposal, how men can live longer, tips on having a long lasting relationship, and Eddie Ifft finally gets here!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and we catch up with Eddie Ifft about his adventures!

 
