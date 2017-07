Marshawn Lynch is all about his Oakland/East Bay roots.

The NFL star came out of retirement to play for the Oakland Raiders and now he’s taking over the classic soul food spot Scend’s Restaurant and Bar.

According to Eater SF, the Emeryville establishment was on the verge of closing after 79-year-old owner Cassie Nickelson decided to retire from 50 years.

Lynch has been eating Nickelson’s food since he was a kid and has no plans of making any changes to the menu.

