Live Nation Vouchers Are Back With Some Great Bay Area Shows

A few year’s back, Ticketmaster lost a class action suit about the ticket fees they charged. As part of the settlement, people that bought tickets between October 21, 1999 and February 27, 2013 may be eligible for tickets vouchers and discounts at select shows.

Just head over to settlement.livenation.com to see if you are eligible.

Currently offered Bay Area show (will change due to availability):

Fri, Jul 21, 2017

Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows: A Brief History Of Everything Tour

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mountain View, CA

Fri, Jul 28, 2017

Avenged Sevenfold: The Stage World Tour with A Day To Remember

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mountain View, CA

Wed, Aug 16, 2017

8 Tour – Incubus with special guests Jimmy Eat World

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mountain View, CA

Wed, Aug 16, 2017

Double Feature: Straight No Chaser/Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Concord Pavilion

Concord, CA

Sat, Aug 19, 2017

The Comedy Get Down

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mountain View, CA

Sun, Sep 3, 2017

Nickelback: Feed The Machine Tour

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mountain View, CA

Wed, Sep 27, 2017

Sublime With Rome & The Offspring

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mountain View, CA