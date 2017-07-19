Live Nation Vouchers Are Back With Some Great Bay Area Shows

A few year’s back, Ticketmaster lost a class action suit about the ticket fees they charged. As part of the settlement, people that bought tickets between October 21, 1999 and February 27, 2013 may be eligible for tickets vouchers and discounts at select shows.
Just head over to settlement.livenation.com to see if you are eligible.
Currently offered Bay Area show (will change due to availability):
Fri, Jul 21, 2017
Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows: A Brief History Of Everything Tour
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Fri, Jul 28, 2017
Avenged Sevenfold: The Stage World Tour with A Day To Remember
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Wed, Aug 16, 2017
8 Tour – Incubus with special guests Jimmy Eat World
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Wed, Aug 16, 2017
Double Feature: Straight No Chaser/Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
Sat, Aug 19, 2017
The Comedy Get Down
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Sun, Sep 3, 2017
Nickelback: Feed The Machine Tour
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Wed, Sep 27, 2017
Sublime With Rome & The Offspring
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA