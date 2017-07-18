Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.18.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The most viewed videos on Youtube, Whoopi Goldberg encourages Disney to stop hiding song of the south along with our history, how a breakup affects people, and how to slash wait times in women’s bathrooms!

7-8am –The Warriors Dance Team joins the show, the greatness of ‘Game of Thrones’, the new crocks, and Ashley Madison!

8-9am –R Kelly’s brainwashed girlfriends, Ed Sheeran suspends twitter account due to negative comments, more tax on adult bicycles, and the worlds 20 most valuable sports teams!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

