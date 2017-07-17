Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.17.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –More on what we did over the vacation, Vinnie watched a bunch of new things on screen, and why a plane was grounded!

7-8am –Big Brother 2017, ‘Game of Thrones’, George A. Romero, ‘Night of the Living Dead’ director Dies at 77, Actor Martin Landau (star of ‘Mission: Impossible’) dies at 89, having one less child can save the world, a guy steals the largest sex toys, and a few fast facts!

8-9am –R Kelly’s got a cult, Justin Timberlake named a hero, Tinder picks up the tab for a couple, terminology preferences, and things that are overrated!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

