Alice’s 21st Birthday Celebration Continues With Tickets To See Sam Hunt

July 17, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Sam Hunt

Alice’s 21st Birthday Celebration continues with tickets to see Sam Hunt with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese on Friday, August 11 at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

WIN SAM HUNT CONCERT TICKETS FROM ALICE!

Listen all week (7/17 – 7/21) on the 05’s at 9 AM, noon, and 5 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 at 1-800-400-FM 97 instantly wins a pair of tickets to be Alice’s guest at the show!

Don’t miss SAM HUNT August 11 at Shoreline! Tickets on sale now at www.livenation.com.

