George A. Romero Dead At 77

George A. Romero, the godfather of the zombie genre, has passed away at 77 after a battle with lung cancer.

George A. Romero, godfather of the zombie genre, is dead at 77 https://t.co/n1U0k9yOnN pic.twitter.com/t2hnZcpNE4 — UPROXX (@UPROXX) July 16, 2017

Romero is best known for directing and co-writing the 1968 horror Night of the Living Dead. He went on to create Dawn of the Dead (1978), Day of the Dead (1985), Dawn of the Dead (2004), Land of the Dead (2005), Diary of the Dead (2007), and Survival of the Dead (2009). In addition to the zombie films, Romero made The Crazies (1973), Martin (1978), Creepshow (1982), and Monkey Shines (1988).