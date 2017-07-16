WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

George A. Romero Dead At 77

July 16, 2017 5:33 PM
Filed Under: George A. Romero, Night of the Living Dead

George A. Romero, the godfather of the zombie genre, has passed away at 77 after a battle with lung cancer.

Romero is best known for directing and co-writing the 1968 horror Night of the Living Dead. He went on to create Dawn of the Dead (1978), Day of the Dead (1985), Dawn of the Dead (2004), Land of the Dead (2005), Diary of the Dead (2007), and Survival of the Dead (2009). In addition to the zombie films, Romero made The Crazies (1973), Martin (1978), Creepshow (1982), and Monkey Shines (1988).

